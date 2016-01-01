Dr. Filomena Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Filomena Pascual, MD
Overview
Dr. Filomena Pascual, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Pascual works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Filomena S. Pascual M.d. Inc.8710 Monroe Ct Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 481-9515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pascual?
About Dr. Filomena Pascual, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275636201
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascual accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascual works at
Dr. Pascual speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.