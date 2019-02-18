Overview

Dr. Filiz Millik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Jefferson Healthcare and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Millik works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.