Dr. Filiz Millik, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Filiz Millik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Jefferson Healthcare and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Millik works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Allergy, Asthma, Sinus Care
    10049 Kitsap Mall Blvd NW Ste 109, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon

2.7
Feb 18, 2019
She has done well on treating my allergies which were severe and now I have only a few minor symtoms
— Feb 18, 2019
  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 31 years of experience
  • English, Turkish
  • Female
  • 1548247067
  • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
  • St. Joseph Hospital
  • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • Jefferson Healthcare
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Dr. Millik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Millik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Millik works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care Center in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Millik’s profile.

Dr. Millik has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Millik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
