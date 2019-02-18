Dr. Millik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filiz Millik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Filiz Millik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Jefferson Healthcare and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Allergy, Asthma, Sinus Care10049 Kitsap Mall Blvd NW Ste 109, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
She has done well on treating my allergies which were severe and now I have only a few minor symtoms
- Allergy & Immunology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Female
- 1548247067
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Jefferson Healthcare
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
