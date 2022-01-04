Overview

Dr. Filix Kencana, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Kencana works at Springfield in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.