Dr. Filippo Cremonini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cremonini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Filippo Cremonini, MD
Overview
Dr. Filippo Cremonini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7315 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 982-7240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cremonini?
Dr Cremonini is the best GI doc in the Las Vegas valley. Listens to his patients. Cares about you as a person. Offers alternative treatments when appropriate. And when necessary, holds you accountable. I have been seeing him for 6 years.
About Dr. Filippo Cremonini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417098567
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cremonini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cremonini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cremonini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cremonini has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cremonini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cremonini speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cremonini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cremonini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cremonini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cremonini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.