Overview

Dr. Filippo Chillemi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Chillemi works at Specialty Clinic Of Georgia in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.