Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (108)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System Heart.

Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas works at Mcallen Heart Surgeons in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mcallen Heart Surgeons
    4419 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 630-9430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • South Texas Health System Heart

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Excellent and caring surgeon. He operated on my husband 6 years ago and he is doing very well. Straight forward and to the point.
    Mr.& Mrs. Manuel Garcia — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750352456
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Med College Ohio
    • Wash Hospital Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
