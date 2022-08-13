Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD
Overview
Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System Heart.
Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas works at
Locations
-
1
Mcallen Heart Surgeons4419 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 630-9430
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System Heart
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas?
Excellent and caring surgeon. He operated on my husband 6 years ago and he is doing very well. Straight forward and to the point.
About Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750352456
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med College Ohio
- Wash Hospital Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas, there are benefits to both methods.