Overview

Dr. Fikret Atamdede, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Atamdede works at Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.