Dr. Fikret Atamdede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atamdede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fikret Atamdede, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fikret Atamdede, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Atamdede works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecologic Oncology Associates23600 Telo Ave, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atamdede?
This man is truly a 5-star rating! Dr. Atamdede is a wonderful doctor, very caring and compassionate which is rare for a doctor. Having surgery with him in a few weeks..very nervous but I know I will be taken care of. A kind man and answers all your questions. Highly recommend him!????
About Dr. Fikret Atamdede, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1578502480
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Columbia St Marys Hospital Milwaukee
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atamdede has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atamdede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atamdede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atamdede works at
Dr. Atamdede has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atamdede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atamdede speaks Spanish and Turkish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Atamdede. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atamdede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atamdede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atamdede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.