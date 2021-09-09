Dr. Fikre Mengistu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mengistu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fikre Mengistu, MD
Overview
Dr. Fikre Mengistu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Mengistu works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists Ltd.10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I agree with all of the positive reviews. Dr. Mengistu is a skillful surgeon who displays great empathy for his patients. His communication skills are excellent. I would add that members of the office staff are very responsive and personable. I would rate this a 10 if I could.
About Dr. Fikre Mengistu, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073812640
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Mengistu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mengistu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mengistu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mengistu speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mengistu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mengistu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mengistu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mengistu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.