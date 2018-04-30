Dr. Fidelina Baraceros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraceros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fidelina Baraceros, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Bloomfield Hills Pediatrics43750 Woodward Ave Ste 104, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 334-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. B. diagnosed my daughter's Penicillin allergy with one look at her rash. She even showed me in a medical book the difference in a drug allergy rash and a measles rash to calm my fears. This was 4 years ago and she still remembers that she is allergic. She is an excellent pediatrician! Very personal and takes time to make sure the parents understand the diagnosis and answers every little question thoroughly.
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Baraceros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baraceros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baraceros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraceros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraceros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraceros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraceros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.