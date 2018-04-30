See All Pediatricians in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Fidelina Baraceros, MD

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fidelina Baraceros, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Baraceros works at BARACEROS FIDELINA MD OFFICE in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Hills Pediatrics
    43750 Woodward Ave Ste 104, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 334-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2018
    Dr. B. diagnosed my daughter's Penicillin allergy with one look at her rash. She even showed me in a medical book the difference in a drug allergy rash and a measles rash to calm my fears. This was 4 years ago and she still remembers that she is allergic. She is an excellent pediatrician! Very personal and takes time to make sure the parents understand the diagnosis and answers every little question thoroughly.
    Apr 30, 2018
    About Dr. Fidelina Baraceros, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841234622
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fidelina Baraceros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baraceros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baraceros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baraceros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baraceros works at BARACEROS FIDELINA MD OFFICE in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Baraceros’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baraceros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baraceros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baraceros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baraceros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

