Overview

Dr. Fidel Santacruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Santacruz works at FIDEL SANTA-CRUZ MD in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Autonomic Disorders and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.