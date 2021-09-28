Overview

Dr. Fidel Ogeda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ogeda works at Fastercare Pllc in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.