Dr. Fidel Ogeda, MD

Family Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fidel Ogeda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ogeda works at Fastercare Pllc in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Fastercare Pllc
    4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 103, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 694-2273
  2
    Ogeda Family Care Pllc
    4506 Briarwood Ave Ste A, Midland, TX 79707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 689-6818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
BioTE® Pellet Therapy
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr. Ogeda is a caring doctor. Any questions or concerns he will answer them for you. Staff are very professional and nice. He goes above and beyond when it comes to taking care of you.
    Blanca R Quintana — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Fidel Ogeda, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fidel Ogeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogeda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
