Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.
Dr. Lara Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lara Medical Clinic8033 Vineland Ave, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Directions (818) 767-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lara Jr?
I have known many doctors in my time that put me on treatments that just did not work. If you want a doctor that listens and puts you on the best course of action to better health, Dr. Lara has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1194909481
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lara Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lara Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lara Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lara Jr works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lara Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lara Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.