Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.

Dr. Lara Jr works at Lara Medical Clinic in Sun Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lara Medical Clinic
    8033 Vineland Ave, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 767-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Insomnia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1194909481
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lara Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lara Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lara Jr works at Lara Medical Clinic in Sun Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lara Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lara Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lara Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

