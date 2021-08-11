Dr. Fidel Henriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fidel Henriquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fidel Henriquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Locations
1
Pembroke Pines Office10796 Pines Blvd Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 442-1402
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful the best
About Dr. Fidel Henriquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891738720
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- U Central del Este
- Internal Medicine
