Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD

Dentistry
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bee Cave, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Del Toro Jr works at Del Toro Orthodontics in Bee Cave, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Del Toro Orthodontics
    12500 Fm 2244 Rd, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 355-0518
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD

    • Dentistry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780760140
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Toro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Toro Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Toro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Toro Jr works at Del Toro Orthodontics in Bee Cave, TX. View the full address on Dr. Del Toro Jr’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Toro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Toro Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Toro Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Toro Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

