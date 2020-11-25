Overview

Dr. Fiby Hanna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.