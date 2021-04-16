Overview

Dr. Feza Remzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Remzi works at Nyu Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.