Dr. Feza Remzi, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Feza Remzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Remzi works at Nyu Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    240 E 38th St Fl 23, New York, NY 10016 (646) 501-0584
    Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center
    305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 (855) 698-4232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Intestinal Obstruction
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Anal Fistula
Colectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal Fissure
Anal Prolapse
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Surgery
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Cystotomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Trigger Point Injection
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Amazing human being! Dr Remzi gave me my life back after years of dealing with health problems. While my issues are not 100% completely healed, I still owe this man credit for his 100% dedication to my case and to my well-being to ensure that I have the best quality of life possible for my situation. His dedication to his patients is second to none. I highly suggest anyone having colorectal issues to at least consult with him. There is a reason people from all over the world see him.
    — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Feza Remzi, MD

    General Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1952337040
    Education & Certifications

    MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Colon & Rectal Surgery
