Dr. Feza Remzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feza Remzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Feza Remzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Remzi works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Medical Center240 E 38th St Fl 23, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0584
-
2
Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (855) 698-4232
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Remzi?
Amazing human being! Dr Remzi gave me my life back after years of dealing with health problems. While my issues are not 100% completely healed, I still owe this man credit for his 100% dedication to my case and to my well-being to ensure that I have the best quality of life possible for my situation. His dedication to his patients is second to none. I highly suggest anyone having colorectal issues to at least consult with him. There is a reason people from all over the world see him.
About Dr. Feza Remzi, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952337040
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remzi works at
Dr. Remzi has seen patients for Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Remzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.