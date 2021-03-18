Dr. Feyrouz Al-Ashkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Ashkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feyrouz Al-Ashkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Feyrouz Al-Ashkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lorain, OH.
Dr. Al-Ashkar works at
Locations
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 204-7400
Cleveland Clinic33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 204-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 9 years. She is absolutely the best!! Excellent in every way; Knowledgeable, caring, listens to her patients and lets them be a part of all decisions. I am an RN and I could not be happier with the care I receive from her and all her staff at the Lorain Family Center of Cleveland Clinic.
About Dr. Feyrouz Al-Ashkar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235192311
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Ashkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Ashkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Ashkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Ashkar works at
Dr. Al-Ashkar has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Ashkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Ashkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Ashkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Ashkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Ashkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.