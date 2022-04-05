Overview

Dr. Fethi Benraouane, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Benraouane works at Clear Lake Cardiology in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.