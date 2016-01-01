Dr. Festus Uzokwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzokwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Festus Uzokwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Festus Uzokwe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Locations
CUFA Behavioral Health Services9100 Southwest Fwy Ste 121, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 360-7972
Sun Behavioral Health - Houston7601 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 360-7972
West Oaks Hospital6500 Hornwood Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 360-7972
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Festus Uzokwe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275532046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uzokwe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uzokwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uzokwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uzokwe has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Suicidal Ideation and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uzokwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uzokwe speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzokwe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzokwe.
