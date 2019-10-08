Overview

Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Moosa works at Dougherty Laser Vision in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.