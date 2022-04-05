Dr. Ferris George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferris George, MD
Overview
Dr. Ferris George, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
St Augustine Cardiology Associates PA201 Health Park Blvd Ste 105, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 494-8794
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
I came to Flagler Hospital on a Thursday night in March, 2022. I was having a heart attack. They brought me to the ER quickly, gave me something to dull the senses. That’s where I first met Dr. George. Most of my left ventricle was not functioning due to several major blocked arteries. He inserted four stents plus, through a blood vessel in my leg, a small impeller. This device was like an outboard motor that kept blood moving through the heart. It was actually inside my heart for several days. This action saved my life. I am grateful for the training and skill that this doctor has which has saved the lives of so many people. Thank you Dr. George. May God always be with you.
About Dr. Ferris George, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467474080
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- University Medical Center-Ufhsc
- Jacksonville Health|U Hosp-Jacksonville Hlth &amp; Ed Prgm
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.