Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Zeni works at Henry Ford Health System in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.