Overview

Dr. Feroze Tejani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Tejani works at BAYLEY SETON HOSPITAL in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.