Dr. Feroze Momin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feroze Momin, MD
Overview
Dr. Feroze Momin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Momin works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer & Transplant Consultants13530 Michigan Ave Ste 242, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 388-6299
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Momin?
About Dr. Feroze Momin, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1396728507
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Momin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Momin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momin works at
Dr. Momin has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Momin speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Momin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.