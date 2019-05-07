Dr. Feroze Afzal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afzal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feroze Afzal, MB BS
Dr. Feroze Afzal, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Afzal was very friendly and informative. Also, once I checked in, the wait was not long at all.
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Afzal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afzal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afzal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Afzal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afzal.
