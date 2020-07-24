Overview

Dr. Fernando Zamudio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zamudio works at ALVARADO CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANT in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.