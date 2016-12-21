Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velayos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.
Dr. Velayos works at
Locations
San Francisco Medical Center Gastroenterology2350 Geary Blvd Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-3514
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Velayos gave me confidence in the excellence of his medical skills and also his softer patient skills. He is encouraging in the face of a lot of complicated and related possibilities, which is reality, I think, for a lot of GI symptoms. He is fact-based and scientific, and ordered all tests needed, and the therapies he recommended (for different problems over the years) worked when years of treatment from other doctors hadn't.
About Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942318928
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velayos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velayos accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velayos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velayos works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Velayos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velayos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velayos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velayos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.