Dr. Fernando Vale, MD
Dr. Fernando Vale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr. Vale performed my surgery for epilepsy in 2006. He was very easy to talk to, and he is an amazing surgeon. He's the best!
About Dr. Fernando Vale, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710906052
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Vale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vale using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vale has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vale.
