Overview

Dr. Fernando Vale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Vale works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

