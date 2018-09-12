Dr. Urrutia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Urrutia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Urrutia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Urrutia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Anesthesia Company of Houston Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urrutia?
I think Dr. Urrutia is one of the best gastroenterologists in the city of Houston, even his peers agree! He is highly preofessional and truly cares about his patients and their welfare. Most people don't like getting scopes but his wonderful demeanor and bedside manner make it easy and his knowledge in his craft should put anyone at ease. Let's be honest, the worst part is the prep and you take care of that at home!
About Dr. Fernando Urrutia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952336299
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urrutia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urrutia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urrutia works at
Dr. Urrutia has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urrutia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urrutia speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrutia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrutia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrutia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrutia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.