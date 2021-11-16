See All Ophthalmologists in Floresville, TX
Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Ces, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Connally Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Trujillo works at Advanced Wound Care Clinic, Connally Memorial Medical Center, Floresville, TX in Floresville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pterygium and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Floresville, TX
    499 10th St, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 538-2020
  2
    3C Vision Specialists - San Antonio
    7910 Teak Ln Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 271-7266
  3
    3C Vision Specialists - Floresville TX
    497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 538-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Connally Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Excellent
    Darlene Keister — Nov 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033115647
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Tx Med Sch-San Antonio, Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Ces, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
