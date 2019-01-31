Dr. Trespalacios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Trespalacios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Trespalacios, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Trespalacios works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of South Miami PA9193 SW 72nd St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-9388
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner
About Dr. Fernando Trespalacios, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
