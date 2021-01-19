Overview

Dr. Fernando Thadepalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA-Drew Med Sch and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Thadepalli works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.