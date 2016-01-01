Dr. Fernando Taveras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taveras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Taveras, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Fernando Taveras MD PC629 W 185th St Ste 3, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 543-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Fernando Taveras, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194769067
Education & Certifications
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Taveras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taveras accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taveras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taveras works at
Dr. Taveras has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taveras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taveras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taveras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taveras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taveras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.