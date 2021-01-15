Dr. Fernando Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Sosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Sosa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
Fernando Sosa MD9902 McPherson Rd Ste 1, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 795-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sosa has been my pediatrician for my whole 18 years of life. Him and his staff are always welcoming and make sure I get the best care possible. He will always work with me until any sickness is resolved, even provides check ups after he referred me to another specialist. Wait times are long, but other than that, I wouldn’t want to have any other pediatrician as my doctor.
About Dr. Fernando Sosa, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1760461099
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
