Dr. Fernando Silva, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Fernando Silva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.

Dr. Silva works at Arthritis/Osteoporosis South TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthritis/Osteoporosis South TX
    14615 San Pedro Ave Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78232 (210) 404-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I meet Dr. Fernando Silva ion 2018 With a severe case of autoimmune n osteoporosis disease that was cause by being stung by a scorpion twice. I was in the hospital for 3 weeks. I started losing muscle n bone strength my hair and my skin peeling off like a snake. When we meet at his office I was cry n in a lot of pain. He sat with me and said don't worry I will take good care of you! He stated his exam ordered lab n bone density test. He sat and explained ever detail of what was happening with me. He said it's going to be a long hard road but I will make you feel better. It's been 4 yrs now n he kept his word. What I love about him is that he is straight forward no sugarcoating anything. He doesn't tell u what u want hear or u want him do! I call him my "Mi Sal Vida " My Life Savers " I highly highly recommended Dr. Fernando Silva. And his staff are the best !!! Thank you Dr Silva
    Gilda Vasquez — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Fernando Silva, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528286960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
