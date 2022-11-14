See All Plastic Surgeons in The Villages, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Fernando Serra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fernando Serra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Serra works at Central Florida Plastic Surgery in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Plastic Surgery PA
    910 Old Camp Rd Ste 142, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-0722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Fernando Serra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447365739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Serra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serra works at Central Florida Plastic Surgery in The Villages, FL. View the full address on Dr. Serra’s profile.

    Dr. Serra has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.