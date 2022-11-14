Dr. Fernando Serra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Serra, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Serra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Serra works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Plastic Surgery PA910 Old Camp Rd Ste 142, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 259-0722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serra?
I had a lower face lift. Dr Serra and staff are excellent. He is enthusiastic and very approachable with any questions. The office is welcoming and the surgery outcome was outstanding!!!
About Dr. Fernando Serra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447365739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serra works at
Dr. Serra has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.