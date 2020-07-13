Overview

Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Serna Jr works at Northeast Georgia Physicins Grp in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.