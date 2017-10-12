Overview

Dr. Fernando Sarti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.