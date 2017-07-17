See All Neurologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD

Neurology
3.5 (12)
Overview

Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor works at Fernando Sanchez Clinical Neurophysiology Center PA in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Syphilis Infections, Temporal Arteritis and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fernando Sanchez Clinical Neurophysiology Center PA
    2110 Lomas del Sur Ste 111, Laredo, TX 78046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 267-6630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 17, 2017
    DR F Sanchez is been my DR for 16 yrs , Excellent bedside manners. Brandy is always nice when I calledd to scheduled an appointment
    Laredo, TX — Jul 17, 2017
    About Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760595201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad de Guadalajara
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor works at Fernando Sanchez Clinical Neurophysiology Center PA in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor’s profile.

    Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor has seen patients for Syphilis Infections, Temporal Arteritis and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

