Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
Fernando Sanchez Clinical Neurophysiology Center PA2110 Lomas del Sur Ste 111, Laredo, TX 78046 Directions (956) 267-6630
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR F Sanchez is been my DR for 16 yrs , Excellent bedside manners. Brandy is always nice when I calledd to scheduled an appointment
About Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor has seen patients for Syphilis Infections, Temporal Arteritis and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor.
