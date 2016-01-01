Dr. Fernando Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Sanchez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Anderson Orthopaedics Research Institute
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine202 Janet Yulman Way # SL-35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-8476
-
2
Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus - Lakeview7030 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 988-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8010MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 11:00amWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fernando Sanchez, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1295701035
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopaedics Research Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Hospital Of Medellin, Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.