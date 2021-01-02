Overview

Dr. Fernando Salvato, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, North Shore Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Salvato works at Psych ER Consultants, LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.