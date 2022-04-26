See All Ophthalmologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Fernando Romero, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Romero works at Fernando A Romero MD in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fernando A Romero MD PA
    701 S Fry Rd Ste 120, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 492-8982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Paralytic Strabismus
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Stye

Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr. Romero took me in on short notice when nobody else would and this was extremely urgent to me as I was having a serious eye problem. Outstanding doctor with a good heart and extremely professional.
    Mike — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fernando Romero, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1457443723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

