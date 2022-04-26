Overview

Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Romero works at Fernando A Romero MD in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.