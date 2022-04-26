Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Fernando A Romero MD PA701 S Fry Rd Ste 120, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 492-8982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Romero took me in on short notice when nobody else would and this was extremely urgent to me as I was having a serious eye problem. Outstanding doctor with a good heart and extremely professional.
About Dr. Fernando Romero, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457443723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
