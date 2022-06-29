Overview

Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Romero works at Steward Methuen OB/GYN in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.