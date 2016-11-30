Dr. Fernando Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Rodriguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
1
Alfredo Fernandez MD PA6101 Webb Rd Ste 311, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 886-7112
2
West Tampa Dialysis4515 George Rd Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (813) 884-4008
3
Fresenius Kidney Care South Tampa3614 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 348-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful Doctor. My Mother was almost in Stage 4 of kidney failure earlier this year. She is now on the cusp of Stage 2-3. Simply by dieting. No medications were needed...at all! We see him again on the 14th of December and I'm praying all is still well!
About Dr. Fernando Rodriguez, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1962425165
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
