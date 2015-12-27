See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Boise, ID
Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dr. Riveron works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute in Boise, ID with other offices in Wausau, WI and Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
    1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-5670
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Wausau Heart & Lung Surgeons
    425 Pine Ridge Blvd Ste 209, Wausau, WI 54401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 847-0400
  3. 3
    BayCare Clinic, LLP (cadiothoracic)
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspirus Langlade Hospital
  • Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Aspirus Network, Inc.
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Dec 27, 2015
    Dr. Riveron was not my surgeon, but a partner with Dr. Johnkowski, who did perform the surgery. Dr. Riveron was 'on' over Christmas weekend and checked on my a couple times and also removed my drain. He listens, is attentive and a very caring man. I've not seen either of them in clinic yet, only as a patient here at Wausau Aspirus.
    Lin Meisinger in Rhinelander, WI — Dec 27, 2015
    About Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568493427
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical School
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riveron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riveron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riveron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riveron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riveron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riveron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riveron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

