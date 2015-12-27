Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riveron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD
Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-5670Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Wausau Heart & Lung Surgeons425 Pine Ridge Blvd Ste 209, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-0400
BayCare Clinic, LLP (cadiothoracic)2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8320
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Langlade Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Dr. Riveron was not my surgeon, but a partner with Dr. Johnkowski, who did perform the surgery. Dr. Riveron was 'on' over Christmas weekend and checked on my a couple times and also removed my drain. He listens, is attentive and a very caring man. I've not seen either of them in clinic yet, only as a patient here at Wausau Aspirus.
About Dr. Fernando Riveron, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Loyola University Medical School
- University of Michigan Hospital
- The Chicago Medical School
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
