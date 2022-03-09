Dr. Fernando Recio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Recio, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Recio, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Recio works at
Locations
South Florida Gynecologic Onc6200 N Federal Hwy Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 997-8991
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 997-8991
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite Oncologist Dr. Recio have been with me since 2002. My first cancer was in 2002 and the cancer recurrence 8 times 2002 thru 2010, metastases: stomach, pelvis, lymph nodules. I had several surgeries, like 93 chemos, 50 radiations and 3 Brachytheraphy. Have been surviving almost 12 years. I am a Miracle!!! Thank God and Dr. Recio
About Dr. Fernando Recio, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245227818
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
