Dr. Fernando Recio, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Recio works at South Florida Gynecologic Onc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Colpopexy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.