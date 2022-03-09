See All Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Fernando Recio, MD

Oncology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fernando Recio, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Recio works at South Florida Gynecologic Onc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Colpopexy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Gynecologic Onc
    6200 N Federal Hwy Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 997-8991
  2. 2
    Delray Medical Center Inc
    5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 997-8991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
Colpopexy
Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Colpopexy
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Fernando Recio, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245227818
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Recio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Recio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Recio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Recio has seen patients for Colposcopy, Colpopexy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Recio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Recio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Recio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Recio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

