Dr. Fernando Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Pino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Pino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7700 N Kendall Dr Ste 503, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 595-1949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pino?
About Dr. Fernando Pino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336151794
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pino accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pino has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pino speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.