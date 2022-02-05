Overview

Dr. Fernando Pena, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pena works at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.