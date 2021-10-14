See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Syosset, NY
Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syosset, NY. They completed their residency with New York Methodist Hospital

Dr. Pacifico works at FERNANDO PACIFICO MD in Syosset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    F Pacifico PC
    60 Queens St, Syosset, NY 11791

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2021
    I've been going to Dr. Pacifico forever. He was originally in Brooklyn but has since moved out to Syosset. He is a great Dr. Always takes my calls and if he isn't able to answer gets back right away. I've never felt rushed and he is always available.
    Pete — Oct 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD
    About Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396858205
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pacifico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pacifico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pacifico works at FERNANDO PACIFICO MD in Syosset, NY.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacifico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacifico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacifico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

