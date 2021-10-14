Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacifico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syosset, NY. They completed their residency with New York Methodist Hospital
Dr. Pacifico works at
Locations
-
1
F Pacifico PC60 Queens St, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (718) 702-7216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacifico?
I've been going to Dr. Pacifico forever. He was originally in Brooklyn but has since moved out to Syosset. He is a great Dr. Always takes my calls and if he isn't able to answer gets back right away. I've never felt rushed and he is always available.
About Dr. Fernando Pacifico, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1396858205
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacifico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacifico accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacifico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacifico works at
Dr. Pacifico speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacifico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacifico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacifico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacifico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.