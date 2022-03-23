Dr. Fernando Moya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Moya, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Been going to Dr. Moya for years. Had to hunt him down since he had moved from his old practice. Top notch person and surgeon.
- Research Fellowship, Clinical Development Of Drugs, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Ny
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- 1982
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Moya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moya speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Moya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moya.
